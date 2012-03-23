GETTING PAID: The Biggest Buyouts In NY Tech Over The Last 4 Years

Alyson Shontell
Dany Levy Daily CandyRemember Daily Candy?

Photo: Columbia University

Yesterday one of the biggest buyouts in recent New York startup history occurred: Zynga bought OMGPOP for $210 million.It’s not the first merger of that size to occur.

Investment banking firm Gridley & Company put together a 45-page research report on the booming New York tech scene. It says which other tech companies have been acquired for a lot of money since 2008.

12. Acerno - $98 million

What it is: An ad network; it also provides online shopping and purchase data to advertisers.

Acquired by: Akamai

Acquisition date: October 20, 2008

11. Answers.com - $120 million

What it is: Q&A and dictionary site.

Acquired by: Summit Partners

Acquisition date: September 7, 2010

10. Daily Candy - $125 million

What it is: Content site and newsletter that gives fashion, food and entertainment advice to women.

Acquired by: Comcast

Acquisition date: August 5, 2008

9. Zagat - $125 million

What it is: Restaurant ratings

Acquired by: Google

Acquisition date: September 8, 2011

8. Register.com - $135 million

What it is: Domain name registration

Acquired by: Web.com

Acquisition date: June 17, 2010

7. OMGPOP - $210 million ($180 million + $30 million employee retention payout)

What it is: Gaming company, maker of mobile app Draw Something

Acquired by: Zynga

Acquisition date: March 21, 2012

6. Hotjobs - $225 million

What it is: Job listings site

Acquired by: Monster

Acquisition date: February 2, 2010

5. interclick - $270 million

What it is: Online ad tech company

Acquired by: Yahoo

Acquisition date: November 1, 2011

4. Webloyalty - $296 million

What it is: Marketing services that increase online customer loyalty via incentives, rewards and membership offers.

Acquired by: Affinion Group

Acquisition date: January 19, 2011

3. The Huffington Post - $315 million

What it is: An online-only news publication.

Acquired by: AOL

Acquisition date: February 2, 2011

2. Admeld - $400 Million*

What it is: Provides publishers with support and technology to sell advertising inventory.

Acquired by: Google

Acquisition date: June 13, 2011

*rumoured amount

1. Mediamind - $524 million

What it is: Formerly known as Eyeblaster, Mediamind creates digital advertising solutions.

Acquired by: DG Fast Channel

Acquisition date: June 15, 2011

Now check out which startups could get acquired next:

The 25 Hot NYC Startups You Need To Watch >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.