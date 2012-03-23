GETTING PAID: The Biggest Buyouts In NY Tech Over The Last 4 Years

Photo: Columbia University
Yesterday one of the biggest buyouts in recent New York startup history occurred: Zynga bought OMGPOP for $210 million.It’s not the first merger of that size to occur.
Investment banking firm Gridley & Company put together a 45-page research report on the booming New York tech scene. It says which other tech companies have been acquired for a lot of money since 2008.
What it is: An ad network; it also provides online shopping and purchase data to advertisers.
Acquired by: Akamai
Acquisition date: October 20, 2008
What it is: Q&A and dictionary site.
Acquired by: Summit Partners
Acquisition date: September 7, 2010
What it is: Content site and newsletter that gives fashion, food and entertainment advice to women.
Acquired by: Comcast
Acquisition date: August 5, 2008
What it is: Restaurant ratings
Acquired by: Google
Acquisition date: September 8, 2011
What it is: Domain name registration
Acquired by: Web.com
Acquisition date: June 17, 2010
What it is: Gaming company, maker of mobile app Draw Something
Acquired by: Zynga
Acquisition date: March 21, 2012
What it is: Job listings site
Acquired by: Monster
Acquisition date: February 2, 2010
What it is: Online ad tech company
Acquired by: Yahoo
Acquisition date: November 1, 2011
What it is: Marketing services that increase online customer loyalty via incentives, rewards and membership offers.
Acquired by: Affinion Group
Acquisition date: January 19, 2011
What it is: An online-only news publication.
Acquired by: AOL
Acquisition date: February 2, 2011
What it is: Provides publishers with support and technology to sell advertising inventory.
Acquired by: Google
Acquisition date: June 13, 2011
*rumoured amount
What it is: Formerly known as Eyeblaster, Mediamind creates digital advertising solutions.
Acquired by: DG Fast Channel
Acquisition date: June 15, 2011
