Here is a funny take on how all the biggest tech companies are organised from designer Manu Cornet, via Foursquare product chief Alex Rainert. Rainert notes on Tumblr, “These are really great though I imagine there’s a bit more centralized gravitational pull at Facebook than this one suggests.”



Photo: Bonkers World

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.