The Market Is Getting Hammered Thanks To Big Tech Stocks

Photo: AP
Stocks at mid-day are all headed lower, and the big culprit is big tech.Following its downgrade by Goldman Sachs, Microsoft is off over 2.2%.
Apple, which has been surprisingly queasy lately, is off over 1.5% — it’s also off 5% from its recent high, which is a harder selloff than the overall market.
Everything else is off, though the other major indices are down by around 1%.
Click here to see 12 huge bets investors are making right now >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.