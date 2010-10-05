The Market Is Getting Hammered Thanks To Big Tech Stocks

Photo: AP

Stocks at mid-day are all headed lower, and the big culprit is big tech.Following its downgrade by Goldman Sachs, Microsoft is off over 2.2%.



Apple, which has been surprisingly queasy lately, is off over 1.5% — it’s also off 5% from its recent high, which is a harder selloff than the overall market.

Everything else is off, though the other major indices are down by around 1%.

Click here to see 12 huge bets investors are making right now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.