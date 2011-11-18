BIG SURPRISE: Google's Mobile Ad Network Dominates Android Apps

Photo: Google

Nine out of 10 of the top apps on the Android Marketplace use Google’s AdMob advertising network, according to a new report by app search company Xylogic.Half of the top 1,000 applications on the Android Marketplace deploy mobile ads of some kind, and 89 per cent of those apps use AdMob. Around one-fifth of those apps use more than one mobile advertising network.



Around a fifth of those applications also use AdWhirl, AdMob’s mobile advertising exchange. The next closes ad networks are Millennial Media, which 34 per cent of the top applications use, and Inmobi, which around a fifth of the top applications deploy.

Xylogic canvassed the top 1,000 applications in October and asked which mobile ad networks they use. Those applications have been downloaded more than 340 million times and accounted for 54 per cent of all app downloads in October.

