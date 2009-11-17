Morgan Stanley: Blame Market Consolidation For The Soaring Cost Of Beer

Pissed off at expensive beer prices? Maybe you should get angry at the anti-trust regulators in your country. Morgan Stanley shows pretty convincingly that beer costs more in countries where the top 3 market players hold a higher-than-average share of the market.



In a nod to The Economist’s “Big Mac Index,” they price beers in Big Macs, so as to stay consistent (gold would have also been interesitng)

Check out Germany at the bottom of both charts. You can see their consumers benefit from the wild and competitive beer culture there.

