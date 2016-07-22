A big spoiler involving The Joker in 'Suicide Squad' may have just been revealed by a toy company

John Lynch
Joker suicide squadWarner Bros.Jared Leto as The Joker in ‘Suicide Squad.’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the upcoming “Suicide Squad” film.

Hot Toys, a Hong Kong-based toy company, may have just revealed a huge spoiler about the upcoming “Suicide Suicide” movie at their San Diego Comic-Con display. 

One of company’s new toys based on the film features an odd-looking figure in a Batman suit, complete with green boots, gloves, and belt. But as Birth Death Movies points out, the toy seems to be a figure of The Joker dressed up as Batman, with the figure’s exposed teeth matching the grill found on Jared Leto’s Joker.

Several Comic Con-goers tweeted out close-up looks at the action figure, which reveal that the character does in fact have the word “Joker” written across his chest, seemingly in blood. 

While we’ll likely have to wait until the film premieres next month to see if this “spoiler” will pan out for Jared Leto’s character, there is at least some precedent for The Joker dressing as Batman in the DC Comic universe. He once did so in a 2005 episode of the WB animated series “The Batman,” as one Gizmodo commenter points out. 

“Suicide Squad” opens in theatres on August 5. 

Watch the trailer for the movie below:

