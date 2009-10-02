Big Solar Vs. Big labour Shows Emptiness Of "Green Jobs" Dreams

You’ve probably seen the ad on CNBC. A wholesome, midwestern father (probably lives in Iowa, maybe Missourri) is reading the paper, talking about how excited he is about Washington’s “green” push. For his kids: A cleaner environment. For his wife: no more getting jerked around on gas prices. And for himself: He makes more money at his job at the solar factory.



What’s not to like?

Well, except Mr. Green Familyman here belong to a union that wants Obama to slap tariffs on anything cheap coming in from China. Problem is, the companies in the solar industry, as we find out this morning, aren’t so excited about starting a trade war with China. It turns out, this whole Repower America thing isn’t quite the win-win-win he thinks it is.

The question is: Which Democratic constituency (labour or green) will ultimately win in this administration? Our guess is that labour, simply due to its money and ability to organise, will always be favoured.



