These 'Big Six' college experiences lead to a better life

College isn’t just about what you learn from your textbooks.

In fact, it seems that the experiences you have outside the classroom may have more of an impact on your well-being after graduation than what you pick up in lectures, according to a Gallup survey conducted with Purdue University.

The Gallup-Purdue study received responses from nearly 30,000 US adults who had completed at least a bachelor’s degree.

“The type of schools these college graduates attended — public or private, small or large, very selective or less selective — hardly matters at all to their workplace engagement and current well-being,” according to Gallup. “Instead, the study found that support and experiences in college had more of a relationship to long-term outcomes for these college graduates.”

Gallup questioned the graduates about six collegiate experiences that “strongly relate to great jobs and great lives afterward.” Here are the six experiences that Gallup survey identified:

Having at least one professor who made you excited about learning

Having professors who care about you as a person

Having a mentor who encouraged you to pursue your goals and dreams

Working on a project that took a semester or more to complete

Having an internship or job that allowed you to apply what you were learning in the classroom

Being extremely active in extracurricular activities and organisations

Most of the respondents — 63% — said they had a professor who made them excited about learning, while only 20% said they were active in extracurricular activities.

A potentially shocking 3% of graduates said they had experienced all of the “Big Six.”

Here’s the percentages of graduates who responded positively to each experience, via Gallup:

