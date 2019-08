The ultra luxury condominium at 15 Central Park West is home to New York City’s most powerful bankers, hedge funders, business tycoons and foreign billionaires. The building boasts an array of amenities including a library, 30 wine cellars, and a private restaurant.

Produced by Ruchika Agarwal



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.