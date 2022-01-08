‘The Big Short’ investor Michael Burry warned markets would crash, bet against Elon Musk, and slammed the GameStop saga last year. Here are his 6 highlights of 2021.

GameStop

Burry’s contrarian bet on GameStop in 2019 helped lay the groundwork for retail investors to pump the stock up as much as 2,500% in January 2021.

The Scion chief initially cheered the day traders on in their battle against powerful hedge funds, but soon balked at the market manipulation on display.

“This is unnatural, insane, and dangerous,” he tweeted, calling for legal and regulatory action.

Burry later compared the saga to his signature bet against the housing bubble.

“It was a uniquely perfect setup,” he tweeted, highlighting games retailer GameStop’s tiny size, the massive short interest in its stock, and its wholesale dismissal by much of Wall Street. “There won’t be another like it. Much like #thebigshort.”

Scion exited its GameStop position in the fourth quarter of 2020, before the stock skyrocketed. However, Burry later told Barron’s that he made a sizeable profit on the wager.

The GameStop episode culminated with Securities and Exchange Commission officials visiting Scion’s offices in March, according to Burry, driving him to delete his Twitter account for a couple of months.

Read more:

The founder of a Michael Burry subreddit explains ‘The Big Short’ investor’s unique appeal — and reveals the stocks hidden in his tweets