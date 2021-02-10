'Big Short' investor Michael Burry blasts trading apps, calls Robinhood a 'dangerous casino'

Getty Images/ Astrid Stawiarz ‘The Big Short’ investor Michael Burry.

“The Big Short” investor Michael Burry criticised zero-commission trading apps on Tuesday.

Some sell order flows to Wall Street and encourage risky, short-term bets, Burry said.

Burry also blasted Robinhood’s gamification of investing, calling its app a “dangerous casino.”

Michael Burry dismissed the idea that Robinhood and other trading apps are empowering retail investors and disrupting the financial industry in a Tuesday tweet.

“The #mainstreetrevolution is a myth,” the Scion Asset Management boss said. “Zero commissions and gamified apps were designed to feed flows to the two most influential WS trading houses.”

Burry, best known for his starring role in Michael Lewis’ book “The Big Short,” was referring to Robinhood and some of its peers selling their order flows to Wall Street firms such as Citadel.



“A few HFs got hurt,” Burry said, referring to short-selling hedge funds such as Melvin Capital losing money during the meme-stock boom in January.

“But if retail is moving toward more trading and away from fundamentals, WS owns that game,” he continued. “#Stonks by design.”

In other words, Burry’s view is that the new generation of cheap, fun, and easy-to-use trading platforms are helping Wall Street instead of upending it. Specifically, they send order flows to the likes of Citadel, and push people into day trading instead of long-term investing, playing to the strengths of professional operations.



Burry singled out Robinhood in a tweet last week, sharing screenshots from the app to argue it turns investing into a casino game.

“If this looks like a serious investing app to you, and NOT a dangerous casino ‘fun for all ages,’ you’ve been #gamified,” he said.

Robinhood didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Burry’s comments may carry extra weight, as he’s likely been a major beneficiary of the retail-investing boom. Scion owned 1.7 million GameStop shares at the end of September, which it could have sold for more than $US250 million during the buying frenzy last month.

