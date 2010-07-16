What If The Big SEC Announcement Coming At 4:45 HADN'T Been Goldman?

Here’s what everyone was thinking before we found out that the SEC will in fact announce a Goldman settlement at 4:45 today:
What if the SEC’s “significant announcement” (their words) at 4:45 PM ISN’T about a Goldman Sachs settlement?
Until 5 minutes ago, there were a bunch of other possibilities, like:
- They’re charging another bank with fraud committed during the financial crisis like they did Goldman (misleading investors)
- It has to do with AIG’s, Citi’s, or Bank of America’s classifying some Repos as sales as announced earlier this week and today.
- They’re just going to comment on the financial overhaul. (Lame – they better not get us all excited for that.)
Other possibilities? Suggest them in the comments section.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.