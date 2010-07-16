What If The Big SEC Announcement Coming At 4:45 HADN'T Been Goldman?

Here’s what everyone was thinking before we found out that the SEC will in fact announce a Goldman settlement at 4:45 today:



What if the SEC’s “significant announcement” (their words) at 4:45 PM ISN’T about a Goldman Sachs settlement?

Until 5 minutes ago, there were a bunch of other possibilities, like:

They’re charging another bank with fraud committed during the financial crisis like they did Goldman (misleading investors) It has to do with AIG’s, Citi’s, or Bank of America’s classifying some Repos as sales as announced earlier this week and today. They’re just going to comment on the financial overhaul. (Lame – they better not get us all excited for that.)

Other possibilities? Suggest them in the comments section.

