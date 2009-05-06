Big-Screen Kindle Coming Today

Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos will unveil a large-screen Kindle at a press conference in New York this morning. We’ll be there covering the event LIVE beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. Refresh our homepage for a link to live coverage.



We’ve seen a few details leak out already: The device might be called the Kindle DX, it seems to be primarily designed for reading newspapers and textbooks, has a large, black-and-white screen, and will be tested at universities this fall. (Presumably, it’ll work with books and other Kindle content just as well as the Kindle 2.)

What we don’t know: When it’ll go on sale, how much it will cost, or whether it will include any new features. Join us in a few hours as we find out.

Photo: Engadget

