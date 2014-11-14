Retailers Are Going To Offer Huge Discounts On IPads For Black Friday

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook introducing the new iPad Air 2.

Big retailers are offering discounts on the tablet for Black Friday, the beginning of the holiday shopping season in the US.

Computerworld reports that Best Buy will discount all versions of the brand new iPad 2 Air by $US100, and the iPad Mini 3 will get a $US75 price cut. Target is offering gift cards for between $US80 and $US140 when customers buy certain new model iPads. Walmart is also discounting some older models.

iPad sales have declined year-over-year for the last three quarters. That’s because existing iPad owners are treating them more like PCs than like phones, taking several years before upgrading, and it’s also facing competition from lower-priced Android tablets and cheaper PCs.

Apple is making a renewed push into businesses with the iPad, hiring more salespeople and working with IBM to develop custom apps for enterprises, but it’s been slow going so far.

Meanwhile, one famous Apple analyst warned Wednesday that iPad sales are going to be demolished in the first quarter of next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.