Big "Reshuffling" Coming To Conde Nast Digital

Joe Simon.

Keith Kelly reports today that a “sweeping reorganization” is about to happen at Conde Nast Digital:One outcome will combine the corporate print ad side with corporate digital ad sales for the first time and give more power back to individual magazine brands such as Vogue.com.



On the tech side, Joe Simon, who recently became chief technology officer, will also be getting a lot more responsibility. Sources say that there has been frustration inside Condé for years that the company had no clear digital strategy. The hope is that Simon can provide strong direction.

Simon, the company’s first chief technology officer, was also the first big hire by Bob Sauerberg in his new job as president of Conde Nast. Sauerberg is retooling Conde Nast‘s business model to make it more digitally-oriented and less dependent on print ad revenue,

Also, Conde Nast Digital execs Sarah Chubb and Drew Schuttle “will see their power diminished,” Kelly reports.

