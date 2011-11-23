All Of The Reasons Everyone Is Freaking Over France

Photo: Mary Margret on Flickr

With its AAA rating under fire and the future of the European Financial Stability Facility in question, vultures are now circling around France.The yield on French 10-year bonds over German bunds has been shooting up recently, and a battle is taking shape between France with much of the rest of Europe and team of Germany and the European Central Bank over whether eurobonds could mitigate mounting borrowing costs on sovereign debt in the near term.



As it stands, France’s banks have high exposure to Italian sovereign debt and the French government has no access to European Central Bank resources to stem borrowing costs.

Although France is generally regarded as one of Europe’s stronger economies, the loss of its AAA rating would be devastating to European efforts to build a firewall that would prevent contagion from spreading through the EU banking system.

