Big Reason Foursquare Will Be Worth $100+ Million: All The Data Its Users Are Creating

The real time search conversation started with what’s being said right now. It has progressed into what’s being said right now inside of major cities and places. As geo-tagging evolves and becomes more mainstream, there will be more geo data for real time search engines to index and publish.However, as we peer further out into the future, we can see a crop of resources becoming available to show users where people are at right now. This is the next phase of real time location search and expect to see a lot of innovation in this space.



Foursquare is great for people that want to track where their friends and colleagues are at right now. Other services such as Gowalla have grown quickly with similar functionality. Users of Foursquare use it not only to alert people when they get to a place, but also to compete by trying to accrue the most check-ins to become mayor of a given place. Foursquare is an amazing technology and it continues to grow. However, if you aren’t a user of Foursquare, it is difficult to benefit from it.

One of the reasons Twitter developers have been able to achieve traffic and users is by building applications that anyone can use. Twitter has a vast amount of real time data and each day users benefit and learn from this data even if they aren’t a member of Twitter. A real time search engine is a prime example of this point; any internet user can visit a host of real time search engines to navigate and sort through Twitter updates and links. Furthermore, when you are watching a sports talk show on ESPN, you will often see scrolling updates at the bottom of your screen. These updates come from fans whom comment on Twitter about a given team or athlete. This is another example of the public benefiting and learning from what’s on Twitter without ever being a user of the service.

So, what benefit can internet users get from Foursquare and other location based services if they aren’t a user of any of the services? The answer is that internet users can discover the places people are at right now as well as which places are popular lately.

There are a variety of services on the market right now that will enable anyone to do this. Below, I have highlighted three of them:

1) Foursquare does publish venue pages for each location it allows users to check into. These venue pages will show you how many check-ins the place has had in the past 3 hours along with people who have been there. You can also see the picture and user name of the current mayor of the given place. Lastly, you can view an interactive map showing a street and satellite view of the area. To find the venue page for the Staples centre, simply search Google for “foursquare.com/venue Staples centre”. You’ll see the Foursquare venue result for the Staples centre, and this will take you to the venue page with detailed information about that specific place.

2) My site, Sency, recently launched the first ever Places Trends. For each of the 24 major cities it covers, Sency displays the Popular Places Now along with Popular Places lately. The user can click on the place to react to the place and also see an interactive map of the place. Sency is able to discover these places through its proprietary technology which analyses geo-tagged Twitter posts to identify the popular places people are at inside of a given city. Simply go to the Sency homepage, and click on any city name listed along the top nav bar to get the current places trends for a given city.

3) SocialGreat identifies popular places in given cities over a variety of time periods based on check-in data from Foursquare, Gowalla, etc.

As more and more users check-in to places, and the APIs and technologies improve for developers, you can expect to see a lot more of these types of tools and resources on the web. A year from now, you’ll be able to sort to quickly see which specific bars, restaurants, and hotels are the hottest right now inside of major cities; based on check-ins and chatter.

Foursquare may not be a service that the majority of internet users ever understand or sign up for, but that won’t mean that its technology and data can’t provide value to all internet users.

Evan Britton founded Sency in 2009. The goal of Sency is to bring real-time content, links, and tools to Internet users in an organised and simple fashion.

