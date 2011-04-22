Big Raises For Microsoft Employees!

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer just sent out an internal memo promising “significant investment in overall compensation.”The new money will mostly come in the form of more likely-to-be-paid bonuses.



“We are increasing funding for our bonus and stock awards so we can deliver 100% or more of target bonus and stock awards to 80% of our eligible employees,” writes Ballmer. “This is up from about 50% in prior years.”

As a part of the deal, employees will get less stock and more cash.

Ballmer is also getting rid of Microsoft’s current employee reviews system, in favour of “a single performance rating with clear rewards.”

The war for talent is exceptionally competitive in tech right now. Last fall, Google gave all of its employees a spontaneous $1,000 bonus and 10% raise.

Update: here’s the full memo.

From: Steve Ballmer

Sent: Thursday, April 21, 2011 6:40 AM

Subject: New Performance Review Approach & Compensation Increases

There are many things that are true about Microsoft. We have big goals, big dreams and big aspirations for the future. We have great products and services. We have great people. We are competitive both with our products and in the way we attract and retain talent. For me, the most important factor is competition for talent, because I know our success comes from the people who work here.

Attracting and retaining great talent has at least three critical components: enabling and supporting people doing exciting and innovative work, creating a great environment where people can grow and be recognised, and providing the right overall compensation. In the same way we continuously improve our products and services, we must also improve the ways we support and reward our talented people. In line with that, today we’re announcing changes that will benefit our employees by sharpening the clarity of our performance review process and increasing compensation. These changes represent the most significant investment in overall compensation we have ever made.

Reviews. We are retiring our current system (commitment rating and contribution ranking) and moving to a single performance rating with clear rewards. We are making this change so all employees see a clear, simple, and predictable link between their performance, their rating, and their compensation. Each rating at each level will now have set compensation tied to the rating.

These ratings will be based on the results you accomplished during the review period (assessed against your commitments), how you accomplished them, and your proven capability. Ratings will be a simple 1-5 system with relative performance being assessed across common peer groups.

Compensation. We are increasing our investment in compensation across the board.

The following changes will take place at review this September:

· For all employees, we will have merit increase opportunities aligned with local market dynamics and performance rating.

· We will make important increases in compensation for specific populations where the market has moved the most – early and mid-level R&D, mid-level company-wide and certain geographies.

· For all employees, we will shift a portion of stock award targets into base salary, providing more cash up front and obvious incremental employee value. Senior leaders will continue to have a large portion of their overall compensation in stock to ensure their compensation is heavily tied to the financial performance of the company.

· We are increasing funding for our bonus and stock awards so we can deliver 100% or more of target bonus and stock awards to 80% of our eligible employees. This is up from about 50% in prior years. The additional funding ensures our approach continues to support higher payouts to top performers.

The easiest way to understand these changes is to look at how you could be affected here.

There is a lot of information available about these changes on HRWeb and via conversations with your manager.

But I’ll finish how I started. Our ability to deliver great value to our billions of customers is driven by the ideas and passions of our employees. Through our history, we have been THE place people came when they wanted to make a difference in the world through software, hardware and services. This is as true today as it has been at any time in our history, and the changes we’re rolling out today will help ensure Microsoft continues to be the place that top talent comes to change the world.

Thanks,

Steve

