Big Projections For In-Flight Broadband, Live In-Flight Video

Assuming the struggling airlines ever get around to upgrading their in-flight entertainment systems to support live TV — and installing in-flight Internet access — there could be big money to be made there.



Research firm MultiMedia Intelligence projects the live in-flight video market will grow to $913 million in 2012, up more then tenfold from last year, when market revenues were $87 million. Much of that money now goes to a firm called LiveTV, with less going to Panasonic, according to analyst Amy Cravens. She says Panasonic could expand its share beginning next year when it introduces an Internet TV product, but that LiveTV will likely lead the market for at least the next five years.

And in-flight broadband Internet services? Cravens projects that market will grow to $936 million in revenue by 2012, up from $0 last year. Most of the revenues this year will go to companies like Row44, AirCell, and Panasonic, she says.

