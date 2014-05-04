10 Problems In Tech That Will Make People Billions When They're Solved

Startups pop up every day claiming to solve the biggest problems with the best solutions, but let’s be real — not all problems are created equally.
There’s a lot of room for improvement when it comes to things like artificial intelligence, mobile payments, internet speeds, and even how we think and communicate.
So here’s our list of the ten biggest problems in tech right now. Solve one of these, and you’re on your way to billions.
The advancements that have been made with Siri and Cortana are cute, but we want true AI that can actually infer like a human being and learn independently. A machine that can act like a sentient human would have huge implications across all kinds of industries.
Microsoft Research is currently experimenting with AI to develop more nuanced communication in machines, but we're patiently waiting for our new best robotic friend.
The internet speeds in Korea put the US to shame. Google Fibre represents a small push towards modernizing our country's internet infrastructure, but just like Project Loon, it's operating as a pilot program and has a way to go before it becomes as ubiquitous and accessible as a cable subscription.
Our wireless phones remain tethered to the wall in one major way: by the electric cord.
Yes, there are battery packs you can carry around, and yes there are cases that will charge your phone, but there is not yet a panacea for constant wireless power.
One startup called Ubeam has been working on inventing a wireless charging technology for a couple years now, but they have yet to come out with a market-ready product.
Brain-computer interfaces exist today, largely as research tools or almost-useful computer peripherals.
We want to be able to download our thoughts and memories to a computer for retrieval or transmission, and we want it to be as easy to use as a USB port.
Imagine what communication would be like if you didn't have to force it out of your mouth and hands as clumsy words and writing, but could instead share your unimpeded, detail-rich thoughts.
Thanks to Heartbleed and other major security concerns of late, passwords and security are becoming even more important. Throwing an exclamation point on the end of your old password doesn't cut it anymore.
Maybe the future of security protection is fingerprinting, or maybe it's skeletal scanning. Whatever it is, we are in need of an upgrade.
Why travel when you could take a page from sci-fi and instantly teleport to your destination?
A recent poll by the Pew Research Center indicates that 39% of Americans believe Star Trek-style teleportation will become a reality within the next 50 years. Scientists are already able to teleport super-tiny particles more reliably than ever before, so it might only be a matter of time before we see this unveiled in the everyday world.
While mobile payments are definitely far from being mainstream, the person who makes it possible for all of us to leave our wallets at home will definitely score some gold.
Right now, the market is super fragmented with Square, Isis, Google Wallet, and then branded options like the Starbucks app. At this point in time, if you were to leave your house without any cash or credit cards, chances are you wouldn't get too far.
But as soon as one solution wins as the be all end all for digital payments, wallet makers beware.
Google's made headlines with its self-driving cars, which are already street-legal in a handful of US states. But what would happen when we could effectively automate worldwide delivery with fewer people involved?
This isn't just about self-driving delivery trucks, but autonomous boats and aeroplanes that might one day become the norm in terms of how goods move around the world.
