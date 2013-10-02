Answer This Question And Win A Free Ticket To A Conference Stacked With Wall Street's Brightest Minds

Next Tuesday is the fourth annual

Big Picture Conference, a gathering of some of Wall Streeter’s smartest, most candid thinkers in one room to talk shop, markets et cetera.

It all goes down from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm at the McGraw Hill Auditorium in NYC on October 8th.

The day-long event is hosted by Barry Ritholtz (The Big Picture) and Josh Brown (The Reformed Broker) of Ritholtz Wealth Management, and they were kind enough to offer up a contest of sorts for those of you who haven’t gotten your tickets yet.

Answer the following question in our comments section below, and you’ll win yourself a seat the conference. Here’s the question:

“What is your desert island economic or market indicator – and why?” “If you only had one single stock market, bond market, or economic indicator to navigate by, what would it be – and why that one above all others?”

The answers will be judged by Brown, Ritholtz and one of the speakers, economist Stephanie Pomboy.

If you need any more convincing, check out the list of speakers below. The most important thing to note is that Art Cashin will be there — which means you can have a beer with Art Cashin (this is awesome).

Michael Mauboussin: explains how to “Untangle Skill and Luck in Business, Sports, and Investing.” (He is author of The Success Equation: Untangling Skill and Luck in Business, Sports, and Investing, managing director and head of Global Financial Strategies at Credit Suisse, and adjunct professor of finance at the Columbia University Business School.

explains how to “Untangle Skill and Luck in Business, Sports, and Investing.” (He is author of The Success Equation: Untangling Skill and Luck in Business, Sports, and Investing, managing director and head of Global Financial Strategies at Credit Suisse, and adjunct professor of finance at the Columbia University Business School. Art Cashin, UBS: Art Cashin has been working the floor of the NYSE for over 40 years. Well known to CNBC viewers for his pithy updates, Art is one of the finest raconteurs you will ever hear.

Art Cashin has been working the floor of the NYSE for over 40 years. Well known to CNBC viewers for his pithy updates, Art is one of the finest raconteurs you will ever hear. Jack Brennan, Chairman, Vanguard: Jack was CEO of Vanguard, helping to build the firm to over $US1.2 trillion in assets. He is now Chairman, and will discuss the state of Wall Street as it affects the average investor. There are not more than 3 people in the world as knowledgeable about this subject as Jack is.

Jack was CEO of Vanguard, helping to build the firm to over $US1.2 trillion in assets. He is now Chairman, and will discuss the state of Wall Street as it affects the average investor. There are not more than 3 people in the world as knowledgeable about this subject as Jack is. Stephanie Pomboy, Macro Mavens: one of the most respected economists in finance, her clients include billionaires, government agencies, and major corporations. Randall Forsyth, editor-in-chief of Barron’s, sits down with Stephanie to discuss the state of the economy.

one of the most respected economists in finance, her clients include billionaires, government agencies, and major corporations. sits down with Stephanie to discuss the state of the economy. James O’Shaughnessy, OSAM : One of the best known Quants on the street, Jim spoke at the 2012 conference, surprising everyone with his explanation as to why equities were undervalued and poised to rally.

: One of the best known Quants on the street, Jim spoke at the 2012 conference, surprising everyone with his explanation as to why equities were undervalued and poised to rally. Josh Brown, Fusion/Ritholtz Wealth Management: Josh has become well known to investors as one of the few people to listen to on CNBC. His insight and wit make his investing commentary a delight to read. Josh is moderating a panel of Market Strategists, including Art Hogan of Lazard Freres, Jeffrey Kleintop, LPL Financial and Dan Greenhaus, BTIG

Josh has become well known to investors as one of the few people to listen to on CNBC. His insight and wit make his investing commentary a delight to read. Josh is moderating a panel of Market Strategists, including Mike Santoli, Yahoo Finance: Longtime market watcher is moderating a panel of experts looking at the “The New, Smaller Wall Street.”

Good luck everyone!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.