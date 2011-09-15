10 BLOCKBUSTER Mergers That Wall Street Can't Wait To Close

2011 wasn’t without its mega deal. Earlier this spring, Sanofi-Avenits’s takeover of Genzyme closed for more than $20.1 billion.



However, Wall Street’s rainmakers have fallen into a rut as M&A deal flow has been drying up.

Even worse, regulators are pushing to block the largest deal of the year. This has Wall Street sweating as a handful of 10-figure deals that have yet to close.

For investment banks subsisting on M&A fees, months of negotiations may have been for naught.

Hewlett-Packard Co. takeover of Autonomy Corp - $10.3 Billion HP is offering $42.11 a share for British firm Autonomy - more than a 64% premium when the deal was announced. Announced: August 18, 2011

Expecting Close: October 3, 2011

Acquirer Financial Advisors: Barclay's Capital, Perella Weinberg Partners

Seller Financial Advisors: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citibank, Goldman Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan, UBS, Qatalyst Group

Risks: Shareholder approval following analyst downgrades over expense of purchase Source: Bloomberg Icahn Enterprises LP takeover of Clorox Co. - $11.98 Billion Clorox has already rejected two bids by Icahn, who is now offering $78 a share directly to stockholders (down from $80 earlier this year), now valuing the deal at $10.3 billion. Clorox shares have rallied on the news, and the offer currently represents a 16% premium. Announced: July 15, 2011

Expecting Close: N/A - unexpected bid

Acquirer Financial Advisors: N/A

Seller Financial Advisors: Goldman Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan

Risks: Unexpected bid, already rejected by management, turning hostile Source: Bloomberg SABMiller PLC takeover of Foster's Group LTD - $12.1 Billion The hostile takeover by SABMiller has already been rejected by Foster's board. SAB is now taking the fight to shareholders with an offer worth A$4.7675 a share after adjusting for a 13.25 Australian cent dividend to be paid by Foster's. Current Foster's management is promising to return A$500 million to shareholders and slash costs to revive profitability if shareholders reject the offer. Announced: June 21, 2011

Expecting Close: N/A - hostile bid

Acquirer Financial Advisors: J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Moelis & Co., RBS

Seller Financial Advisors: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Risks: Hostile bid, already rejected by management Source: Bloomberg Google Inc. takeover of Motorola Mobility Inc. - $12.5 Billion Google's takeover offer for Motorola Mobility stunned the tech and telecom industries, marking the company's first true entrance into the OEM business. Google said the move was a play for patents, but analysts also saw the logical tie in with its Android operating system. On announcement day, the $40 a share offer represented a 63% premium on shares. Announced: August 15, 2011

Expecting Close: Early 2012

Acquirer Financial Advisors: Lazard Ltd.

Seller Financial Advisors: Barclay's Capital, Centerview Partners, Qatalyst Group

Risks: Antitrust scrutiny regarding an unfair competitive advantage in the handset business Source: Bloomberg Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd takeover of Nycomed A/S - $13.7 Billion The pairing will bring together two struggling pharmaceuticals. Takeda hopes to grow its share in Europe and Emerging markets. Previously, Nycomed was held by private equity. Announced: May 19, 2011

Expecting Close: September 30, 2011

Acquirer Financial Advisors: Deutsche Bank

Seller Financial Advisors: Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co.

Risks: Debt obligations following takeover Source: Bloomberg Brasil Telecom SA takeover of Tele Norte Leste Participacoes SA - $17.2 Billion A proposed merger between Brasil Telecom and Tele Norte, which dates as far back to 2008, has been slow to close. But this May, things fell into place when the two companies' boards approved a restructuring. Tele Norte shareholders will receive 2.3122 shares in Brasil Telecom for each common share they own. This adds the final block of shares of Tele Norte that Brasil Telecom does not already own. Announced: May 24, 2011

Expecting Close: November, 2011

Acquirer Financial Advisors: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Rothschild Group

Seller Financial Advisors: Banco BTG Pactual, Credit Suisse

Risks: N/A Source: Bloomberg Johnson & Johnson takeover of Synthes Inc - $19.4 Billion Shares of Synthes common stock will be exchanged for CHF 55.65 in cash and CHF 103.35 in Johnson & Johnson common stock, a 10% premium on its recent price. Announced: April 27, 2011

Expecting Close: June 30, 2012

Acquirer Financial Advisors: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Seller Financial Advisors: Credit Suisse

Risks: Worries over management, Shareholder approval following recalls from both firms over past three years Source: Bloomberg Duke Energy Corp. takeover of Progress Energy Inc. - $25.5 Billion* More than 90% of Progress shareholders have agreed to the deal between the two energy companies, which will create one of the largest power corporations in the States (besting another offered deal). Progress Energy shareholders will receive 2.6125 shares of Duke Energy for each share they own. At the same time, Duke Energy will complete a three-to-one reverse stock split. *The deal includes the assumption of $12 billion in Progress Energy net debt. Announced: January 10, 2011

Expecting Close: December 31, 2011

Acquirer Financial Advisors: J.P. Morgan

Seller Financial Advisors: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Risks: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval, Criticism lodged by electrical workers at Duke Energy Source: Bloomberg Express Scripts Inc. takeover of Medco Health Solutions Inc. - $34.3 Billion Express Scripts will vault past CVS Caremark as the largest prescription management provider if this deal to take over Medco Health Solutions is approved - impacting 135 million Americans. Medco shareholders will receive $71.36 per share, worth more than $29.1 billion. The deal currently represents a 25% premium on the stock. Announced: July 21, 2011

Expecting Close: First Half 2012

Acquirer Financial Advisors: Citibank, Credit Suisse

Seller Financial Advisors: J.P. Morgan, Lazard Ltd., Foros Group

Risks: U.S. lawmakers urging FTC investigation into size of combined deal Source: Bloomberg AT&T Inc. takeover of T-Mobile USA Inc. - $39 Billion The largest deal of the year may never come to be if the Department of Justice blocks the $39 billion merger between AT&T and T-Mobile. Should the deal be halted, AT&T would pay the Deutsche Telekom unit nearly $6 billion in break-up fees, including cash and spectrum rights. Announced: March 20, 2011

Expecting Close: March 20, 2012

Acquirer Financial Advisors: Evercore Partners, Greenhill & Co., J.P. Morgan

Seller Financial Advisors: Citibank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley

