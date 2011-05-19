Big Overnight Rally Vanishes, Asia Lower, US Futures Lower

Europe is up at the moment, but a big global rally that started late on Wednesday night (US time) has mostly sputtered out.



Japanese shares — which had started higher — ended about 0.4% lower. Chinese stocks fell.

US futures are heading modestly lower.

For now commodities have hit a wall.

Nothing too exciting yet, but the day is young.

For a broader look at where futures stand, see here.

