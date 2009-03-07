Big On YouTube: Sketchy-Looking Pyramid Schemers

With the recession fully-on, Google’s video-sharing site YouTube is turning into a haven for (very) mini-Madoffs.



Since the economy collapsed six months ago, videos uploaded to YouTube for the purpose of expanding pyramid schemes — sometimes callled “cash gifting residual programs” by their perpetrators — have increased 62.9% to 22,331 clips.

Web Video services provider Tube Mogul — which blocks these people as spammers — tells us these clips have been viewed 35 million times.

That number of views is a remarkable indicator for how desperate people are for hope (and cash). Would you watch a video featuring these guys?



