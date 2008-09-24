Big On Google's YouTube: Google's G1 Android Phone, Of Course

What do you do once you’ve gotten a glimpse of the “most exciting phone in the history of phones” (HTC’s words, not ours): You quickly send said glimpse to YouTube, where it will join thousands of other clips showing the exact same phone.



Our pals at TubeMogul tell us that as of yesterday afternoon, YouTube users were uploading G1/Android/Gphone clips to Google’s video site at a rate of 44 an hour. The folks at HTC, who actually make the phone, may want to hire someone who knows about SEO, though: Their videos were being trounced by a Mexican blogger showing the same stuff.

So does that make the G1/Android/Gphone YouTube’s most popular handset? Of course not. TubeMogul counts some 92,400 iPhone-related videos on the site, which have generated 1,034,220,955 views. So far the Gphone has racked up just 2,470 videos and 35,456,370 views.



