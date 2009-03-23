Big On Facebook: Twitter

Nicholas Carlson
  • Usage of the word “Twitter” spikes on Facebook [BoomTown]
  • CBSSports.com Draws 4.8 Million Uniques During First Three Days [paidContent]
  • Keith Olbermann Names Twitter Worst Person in the World [MediaBistro]
  • Fancy publishers complain that blogs get better search traffic [AdAge]
  • Skype lunges for the enterprise (again) [WSJ]
  • Mobile marketing-services firm SmartReply acquires mobile ad firm mSnap. [WSJ]

