Big Names In Racing To Have Their Phone Records Checked Over More Joyous Scandal

Racing big shots will have their phone records subpoenaed to see who put a lot of money on More Joyous before its now-infamous race last Saturday, reports The Australian newspaper.

Racing NSW said it was going to get records from betting operators as well as persons of interest in the inquiry, started after John Singleton publicly fired Gai Waterhouse as the trainer of his horses when it failed to impress in the All Aged Stakes at Randwick.

It has been alleged that Gai’s bookmaker son Tom Waterhouse shared inside information about the horse’s fitness, a claim he strongly denies.

Robbie Waterhouse — Gai’s husband — along with Tom, will have their phone records subpoenaed, according to Dan Box and Stephen Fitzpatrick at The Australian.

Meanwhile, last night at the relaunch of his Marlborough Hotel in Newtown, Singleton said he was sticking to his story, and that he trusted the Stewards Inquiry scheduled for Monday would uncover the truth, according to Fairfax Media.

Speaking to reporters at the event, he said “I think the world of Gai [Waterhouse] as a person and as a trainer, I think she’s the best trainer in the world. But this is also a very expensive business.”

“Decisions are made. I’ve made decisions and so’s Gai. Some of them are difficult,” he told Fairfax.

He also said that if legendary Australian poet Banjo Paterson was stile alive “he’d be writing some good stuff about it.”

