Big-Name Stars Make A Lot Of Money Doing Private Gigs

Big-name performers like Beyonce and Kylie Minogue have made millions from private gigs, according to a great article by Bernard Zuel at Fairfax.

It is not a secret that celebrity musicians get paid a lot of money for their work, but Zuel’s article shows that it’s pretty lucrative to tour a private circuit for cashed-up patrons, playing for elite crowds in venues in the Middle East, Russia or on an Australian farm.

According to the report, Kylie Minogue did it for nearly $2 million, Beyonce and Christina Aguilera have done private shows worth about $1 million apiece, and George Michael has performed for a rich Russian in New York, for an undisclosed sum.

Music industry insiders, who spoke anonymously said that basically, the money is too good to turn down. And often a private gig can finance an entire new album.

It’s not just the show though. Celebrities are expected to mix-and-mingle at these types of events.

“With the high-end corporate shows, they want to rub shoulders with them,” one music manager told Zuel.

One of the examples given in the article is that Kylie Minogue reportedly was paid nearly $2 million to perform for a small, invited audience at the 2008 opening of Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm resort.

