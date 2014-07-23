Big Name NYC CEOs Urge Congress To Pass Terrorism Insurance Bill

Today, the CEOs of New York City’s 200 leading companies – all members of the Partnership for New York City – sent an urgent letter to House Republican Leadership asking them “to quickly pass the Terrorism Risk Insurance Reauthorization Act (TRIA).”

TRIA was originally passed in 2002 in the wake of 9/11, and exists to “provide a federal backstop for insurance coverage in the event of catastrophic losses from terrorist attacks.” In other words, the bill was designed to help employers and insurers to appropriately manage terrorism risk. As it stands, TRIA is set to expire in December 2014.

On July 17, the Senate passed a version of a TRIA reauthorization 93-4 in a display of overwhelming support from both sides of the aisle. The Senate’s renewal bill extends TRIA for an additional seven years, and was first brought to the floor by Sen. Schumer (NY) in April. The House currently has its own version of the TRIA extension, which only proposes to extend the bill for five years.

The Partnership for New York City’s letter cites the U.S.’s “vulnerab[ility] to international terrorism” and urges the House to “act swiftly to pass a bill that maintains a program structure that has proven effective and has had no cost to the federal taxpayer.” It was signed by executives from a wide array of industries including. Some of the signatories included: fashion designer Tory Burch, media mogul Barry Diller, American Express CEO Kenneth I. Chenault, Viacom Inc. President and CEO Philippe Dauman, and billionaire John Catsimatidis.

The House is set to vote on the Senate’s version of the bill in coming weeks.

Here is the full text of the letter:

July 22, 2014

Honorable John Boehner (R-OH) Speaker of the House

Honorable Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) Majority Whip

Honorable Steve Scalise (R-LA) Majority Whip-Elect

Dear Representatives Boehner, McCarthy, and Scalise,

We write to urge the House of Representatives to quickly pass the

Terrorism Risk Insurance Reauthorization Act (TRIA). America remains

vulnerable to international terrorism. “TRIA” is one of the 21st

Century tools that we rely upon to protect American jobs and allow

investment to continue, despite the risk of terrorism. With the sunset

of this federal program coming up in December, it is already difficult

to renew insurance along the lines required by employers and property

owners in urban centres.

The bill that passed in the Senate last week with overwhelming,

bipartisan support provides the federal backstop necessary to allow

insurers, employers, and property owners to continue to manage

terrorism risk. It is important to the business community in New York

City and across the nation that the House act swiftly to pass a bill

that maintains a program structure that has proven effective and has

had no cost to the federal taxpayer.

We want to continue to work with you to keep our economy growing. TRIA

is one of the public-private partnership arrangements that makes

continued growth possible.



Sincerely-

Lee S. Ainslie, III, Managing Partner, Maverick Capital

Ajay S. Banga, President & CEO, MasterCard

David Barger, President & CEO, JetBlue Airways Corporation

Candace K. Beinecke, Chair, First Eagle Fund & Chair, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman of the Board &

Chairman, Executive Committee, Hearst Corporation

Stephen Berger, Chairman, Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC

William H. Berkman, Managing Partner, Associated Partners, LP

Mark T. Bertolini, Chairman, CEO & President, Aetna Inc.

Michael W. Blair, Presiding Partner, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Jeff T. Blau, Chief Executive Officer, The Related Companies, L.P.

Kathy Bloomgarden, Chief Executive Officer, Ruder Finn, Inc.

Adam M. Blumenthal, Managing Partner, Blue Wolf Capital Management

Michael C. Bodson, President & CEO, The Depository Trust and Clearing

Corporation

Frank Branchini, Chairman & CEO, EmblemHealth Services LLC

Jacques Brand, Chief Executive Officer, North America, Deutsche Bank Americas

Tory Burch, Chief Executive Officer, Tory Burch LLC

Ursula M. Burns, Chairman & CEO, Xerox Corporation

Michael A. Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer, Ally Financial Inc.

Gregory C. Case, Chief Executive Officer, Aon plc

Dominic J. Casserley, Chief Executive Officer, Willis Group Holdings, Plc

John Catsimatidis, Chairman & CEO, Red Apple Group, Inc.

Kenneth I. Chenault, Chairman & CEO, American Express Company

Richard B. Clark, Chairman & Global Head of Real Estate, Brookfield

Office Properties Inc.

H. Rodgin Cohen, Senior Chairman, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Creighton Condon, Senior Partner, Shearman & Sterling

Philippe P. Dauman, President and CEO, Viacom Inc.

Anthony J. de Nicola, Co-President, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

Todd C. DeGarmo, Chief Executive Officer, STUDIOS Architecture

Barry Diller, Chairman & Senior Executive, IAC

Daniel L. Doctoroff, President & CEO, Bloomberg L.P.

Irene M. Dorner, President & CEO, HSBC Bank USA

Douglas Durst, Chairman, Durst Organisation Inc.

Richard W. Edelman, President & CEO, Edelman

Joel S. Ehrenkranz, Senior Partner, Ehrenkranz Partners L.P.

Andrew Farkas, Chairman & CEO, Island Capital Group LLC

Roger W. Ferguson, President & CEO, TIAA-CREF

Joseph R. Ficalora, President & CEO, New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Laurence D. Fink, Chairman & CEO, BlackRock, Inc.

Alan H. Fishman, Chairman, Ladder Capital Finance LLC

William E. Ford, Chief Executive Officer, General Atlantic LLC

Edward C. Forst, President & CEO, Cushman & Wakefield, Inc.

Russell P. Fradin, Chief Executive Officer, SunGard

Eric J. Friedman, Managing Partner, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Mark T. Gallogly, Managing Principal, Centerbridge Partners

MaryAnne Gilmartin, President & CEO, Forest City Ratner Companies

Barry M. Gosin, Chief Executive Officer, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

Jonathan N. Grayer, President & CEO, Weld North LLC

James H. Herbert, II, Chairman & CEO (Founding), First Republic Bank

Marc Holliday, President & CEO, SL Green Realty Corp.

Brian T. Horey, President, Aurelian Management

Frederick J. Iseman, Chairman & CEO, CI Capital Partners LLC

Brad S. Karp, Chair, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Jeffrey Katz, President & CEO, Sherwood Equities Inc.

Klaus Kleinfeld, Chairman & CEO, Alcoa Inc.

Henry R. Kravis, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.

Rochelle B. Lazarus, Chairman Emeritus, Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide

Joseph M. Leccese, Chairman, Proskauer

Richard S. LeFrak, Chairman & CEO, The LeFrak Organisation

Jeffrey E. Levine, Chairman, Douglaston Development

Pamela Liebman, President & CEO, The Corcoran Group, Inc.

Martin Lipton, Senior Partner, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Terry J. Lundgren, Chairman, President & CEO, Macy’s, Inc.

Bridget A. Macaskill, President & CEO, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC

Peter L. Malkin, Chairman Emeritus, Empire State Realty Trust

Joel S. Marcus, Chairman, CEO & Founder, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Donald B. Marron, Chairman, Lightyear Capital

Peter W. May, President & Founding Partner, Trian Partners

John McAvoy, Chairman, President & CEO, Con Edison

Sherilyn McCoy, Chief Executive Officer, Avon Products, Inc.

Raymond W. McDaniel, Jr., President & CEO, Moody’s Investors Service

Mitchell Modell, Chief Executive Officer, Modell’s Sporting Goods

Kenneth D. Moelis, Chief Executive Officer, Moelis & Company Holdings LP

Robert E. Moritz, Chairman & Senior Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP

Atsushi Nakajima, President & CEO, Rockefeller Group International, Inc.

Richard D. Parsons, Senior Advisor, Providence Equity Partners

Douglas L. Peterson, President & CEO, McGraw Hill Financial

Charles E. Phillips, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Infor

Ian C. Read, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Pfizer Inc.

Scott H. Rechler, Chairman & CEO, RXR Realty LLC

Thomas J. Reid, Managing Partner, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Daniel W. Riordan, Chief Executive Officer, Global Corporate, North

America, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd

James D. Robinson, III, Co-Founder & General Partner, RRE Ventures

Julio E. Rojas, Chief Executive Officer, Americas, Standard Chartered Bank

Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., Chairman & CEO, WL Ross & Co. LLC

Michael I. Roth, Chairman & CEO, Interpublic Group

Steven Roth, Chairman & CEO, Vornado Realty Trust

Howard J. Rubenstein, President, Rubenstein Associates, Inc.

William C. Rudin, Vice Chairman & CEO, Rudin Management Company, Inc.

Kevin P. Ryan, Chairman & Founder, Gilt

Alexander Saint-Amand, Chief Executive Officer, GLG

Alan D. Schwartz, Executive Chairman, Guggenheim Partners, LLC

Frank J. Sciame, Chairman & CEO, F.J. Sciame Construction Co., Inc.

Michael C. Slocum, President, Commercial Banking, Capital One Bank

Tad Smith, President & CEO, The Madison Square Garden Company

James C. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Thomson Reuters

J. Eric Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Swiss Re Americas

Jerry I. Speyer, Chairman & Co-CEO, Tishman Speyer

Arthur P. Steinmetz, President & CEO, OppenheimerFunds, Inc.

Mark Thompson, President & CEO, The New York Times Company

Mary Ann Tighe, Chief Executive Officer, NY Tri-State Region, CBRE, Inc.

James S. Tisch, President & CEO, Loews Corporation

John B. Veihmeyer, Chairman & CEO, KPMG LLP

George H. Walker, Chairman & CEO, Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Charles Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer, EisnerAmper LLP

Christopher J. Williams, Chairman & CEO, The Williams Capital Group, L.P.

Robert Wolf, Chief Executive Officer, 32 Advisors, LLC

Douglas M. Woodham, President, Americas, Christie’s

Kathryn S. Wylde, President & CEO, Partnership for New York City

Tim Zagat, Co-Chair, Zagat Survey LLC

Strauss Zelnick, Chief Executive Officer, ZelnickMedia Corporation

Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, USNews & World

Report; Chairman & Publisher, NY Daily News; Chairman, Boston

Properties

