Big Name Investors Back SaveWave, "A Mobile Couponing Play"

Josh Kopelman, of Half.com fame, is an investor

Fancy early stage investors First Round Capital, Ron Conway’s SV Angels, Founder Collective, IA Ventures, and Flybridge just announced they’ve funded SaveWave, “a digital promotion, distribution, and rewards fulfillment company.””Basically, [we’re] spinning out the grocery/coupon business from Upromise to create a mobile couponing play,” First Round Capital’s Josh Kopelman tells us in an email. (Kopelman is the guy who sold Half.com to eBay for $350 million, you may recall.)



According to a press release, “The company will take over the technology and operations that power Upromise’s all-digital grocery coupons and expand their use through a white-label program for consumer packages goods brands, retailers, membership programs, and media companies to deliver nationwide grocery rewards.”

Jeff Bussgang, a founder of Upromise is the Flybridge partner. Eric Paley is the Founder Collective partner.

You hear “coupons” and “mobile” and you’ve got to figure SaveWave is here today because of there’s so much momentum behind companies like check-in app Foursquare and daily-coupon dispenser Groupon.

“The digital marketing space is exploding as more consumers use digital media for their daily communications and transactions,” SaveWave CEO David Rochon said in a statement.

“We believe there is a huge market opportunity to provide retailers and consumer packaged goods companies with a national, fully digital system to better promote their products. Brands are missing out on the many consumers who prefer useful technology-driven solutions that fit their lifestyle and make grocery coupon usage simple at home or in-store. SaveWave helps reach those consumers.”

