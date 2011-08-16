Big Money: How Are Hedge Funds Positioning Themselves After Recent Market Swings?

(List compiled by Alexander Crawford)



Many investors buy when stocks are rising and sell when stocks are falling, but this is backwards. Stocks become more expensive as they rise, and they become cheaper as they fall. Therefore, stocks should become more attractive to investors during bear markets. Hedge fund managers often follow this ideology.

This last month, the stock market has seen a substantial correction, with the S&P 500 losing roughly over 11%. Many hedge fund managers are taking advantage of this bear market opportunity, and they’re increasing their positions. Here are some of their trades:

Pershing Square Capital Management

Headed by Bill Ackman, the fund was valued at $5.72 billion as of March 31, 2011. The fund increased its position in Fortune Brands (FO) by over 20% in number of shares held. According to Form 4 filed with the SEC, Pershing Square bought 3,648,512 additional shares of FO on August 5th, 8th, and 9th and now owns 20,818,545 shares of the company.



Baupost Group

According to its latest 13G filed with the SEC, Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group recently increased its ownership stake in PDL BioPharma (PDLI) by 40% as of July 31st. The fund is known to hold cash when it doesn’t find attractive opportunities elsewhere, but apparently it sees opportunity with PDLI.

Appaloosa Management

David Tepper’s hedge fund Appaloosa is closing significant positions while opening new ones. In the second quarter, the fund sold 41% of their position in Bank of America (BAC), 5% of its position in Wells Fargo (WFC), 6% of its position in Citigroup (C), and 54% of its stake in Hewlett Packard (HPQ). The fund has also started new positions in Mosaic (MOS), Western Refining (WNR), and Google (GOOG).

Valinor Management

From a 13G filed with the SEC, we know that as of July 26th, David Gallo’s fund Valinor increased its position in Popular Inc. (BPOP) by 52% since the first quarter. The stock is down over 11% since July 26.

Eton Park Capital Management

As of July 29th, Eton Park had increased their position in MSCI Inc. (MSCI) by 18.6%, increasing from 5.9 million shares at the end of Q1 to 7 million shares of MSCI, now being the fourth-largest shareholder of MSCI. Eric Mindich heads the New York-based fund.

Here is a list of the stocks mentioned in this article, along with pertinent data. Use this list as a starting-off point for your own analysis.

1. Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Regional Banks Industry. Market cap of $72.99B. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.23). The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading 14.44% below its SMA20, 23.16% below its SMA50, and 37.38% below its SMA200. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 12% over the last week.

2. Popular Inc. (BPOP): Money centre Banks Industry. Market cap of $87.18B. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.52). The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading 13.93% below its SMA20, 18.84% below its SMA50, and 28.95% below its SMA200. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 10.74% over the last week.

3. Citigroup, Inc. (C): Foreign Regional Banks Industry. Market cap of $2.05B. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading 11.77% below its SMA20, 20.02% below its SMA50, and 30.11% below its SMA200. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 12.66% over the last week.

4. Fortune Brands Inc. (FO): Home Furnishings & Fixtures Industry. Market cap of $8.68B. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 10.36%.

5. Google Inc. (GOOG): Internet Information Providers Industry. Market cap of $182.04B. The stock has gained 15.92% over the last year.

6. Hewlett-Packard Company (HPQ): Application Software Industry. Market cap of $4.05B. The stock has gained 7.68% over the last year.

7. Mosaic Co. (MOS): Specialty Chemicals Industry. Market cap of $28.92B. The stock has gained 26.85% over the last year.

8. MSCI Inc. (MSCI): Diversified Computer Systems Industry. Market cap of $67.04B. Might be undervalued at current levels, with a PEG ratio at 0.91, and P/FCF ratio at 8.05. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading 5.59% below its SMA20, 7.41% below its SMA50, and 20.05% below its SMA200. The stock has lost 19.36% over the last year.

9. PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI): Biotechnology Industry. Market cap of $795.41M. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 12.22% (equivalent to 6.35 days of average volume). The stock has gained 26.44% over the last year.

10. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Money centre Banks Industry. Market cap of $127.40B. Might be undervalued at current levels, with a PEG ratio at 0.72, and P/FCF ratio at 4.56. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading 7.85% below its SMA20, 8.53% below its SMA50, and 15.6% below its SMA200. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 11.16%.

