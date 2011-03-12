Big Money For Google Execs In 2011

Nikesh Arora

Four Google senior vice presidents will each collect more than $5 million in bonuses in 2011, according to a new filing with the SEC.



The big winners:

Nikesh Arora, chief business officer: $20 million in stock and $2.7 million cash.

Patrick Pichette, CFO: $15 million in stock, $2.7 million cash.

Alan Eustace, senior VP of engineering and research: $10 million stock, $1.8 million cash.

Jonathan Rosenberg, senior VP of product management: $5 million stock, $1.8 million cash.

The filing did not indicate any bonus for company’s three leaders, CEO Eric Schmidt and cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

The bonuses aren’t that large considering that Google reportedly granted more than $6 million in stock to prevent one engineer from leaving last year.

