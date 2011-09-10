Big Money: Checking in on Major Hedge Fund Portfolios

(List compiled by Becca Lipman. Data sourced from Finviz.)



The recent market volatilities sparked a flurry of activity among hedge funds, many of which saw depressed prices as a buy-in opportunity. Today we check in to see how hedge funds made the most of the price drops.

Below we summarize what some popular names in the industry have done to enhance their positions. This includes adding more of what they already own, and diversifying their portfolio with new names.

Here are some of their big trades:

Lone Pine Capital

According to its latest 13G filed with the SEC, Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital has nearly doubled their shares of SolarWinds (SWI) since June 30th. The hedge fund now owns 5.2% of the company with 3,766,081 shares. This fund is known for their affinity for information technology companies

Pershing Square

Hedge Fund legend Bill Ackman, head of Perishing Square, recently oversaw the purchase of $600 million in additional shares of holdings that include Citigroup (C), Fortune Brands, Kraft, Family Dollar, and J.C. Penney (JCP). The fund’s stake in JCP increased from 18.2% to 26.1% of the company. Ackerman revealed he made these moves to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the recent market volatilities and felt these companies were trading at a significant discount. “Ackman believes that C will command a higher multiple once market uncertainty declines.”

JAT Capital

From a 13G filed with the SEC, we know that as of August 22nd John Thaler’s fund, JAT, increased its position in IMAX Corp (IMAX) by 349% since the second quarter in June. “JAT has disclosed a 4.6% ownership stake in IMAX with 2,979,280 shares.”

Maverick Capital

Maverick Capital has been busy. Lee Ainslie has headed the fund as it added positions to several existing positions and oversaw many more new purchases. Recent filings reveal Ainslie new purchases include Citigroup Inc. (10,730,265 shares), First Solar Inc. (2,460,547 shares), Youku.com (8,796,898 shares), Oracle Corp. (8,467,361 shares), and Banco Santander (22,879,826 shares), to name a few.

Here is a list of the stocks mentioned in this article, along with pertinent data. Use this list as a starting-off point for your own analysis.

1. Oracle Corp. (ORCL): Application Software Industry. Market cap of $134.01B. Price as of 9/7 at 3pm at $27.54. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 5.09% over the last week.

2. Citigroup, Inc. (C): Money centre Banks Industry. Market cap of $80.83B. Price as of 9/7 at 3pm at $29.17. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.56). It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 11.47% over the last week.

3. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR): Foreign Regional Banks Industry. Market cap of $36.29B. Price as of 9/7 at 3pm at $9.56. The stock has lost 21.97% over the last year.

4. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR): Semiconductor Industry. Market cap of $7.56B. Price as of 9/7 at 3pm at $89.71. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 28.76% (equivalent to 9.3 days of average volume). The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -8.21% below its SMA20, -20.14% below its SMA50, and -32.15% below its SMA200. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 14.39% over the last week.

5. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP): Department Stores Industry. Market cap of $5.52B. Price as of 9/7 at 3pm at $26.58. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 5.68% over the last week.

6. Youku.com Inc (YOKU): Internet Information Providers Industry. Market cap of $2.47B. Price as of 9/7 at 3pm at $21.56. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -10.35% below its SMA20, -28.64% below its SMA50, and -44.02% below its SMA200. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 13.69% over the last week.

7. SolarWinds, Inc. (SWI): Application Software Industry. Market cap of $1.73B. Price as of 9/7 at 3pm at $24.79. The stock has gained 59.44% over the last year.

8. IMAX Corporation (IMAX): Entertainment Industry. Market cap of $1.08B. Price as of 9/7 at 3pm at $18.28. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 6.03% over the last week.

