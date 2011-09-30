As Big Momentum Stocks Get Crushed, Everyone's Wondering Which Funds Are Getting Carried Out On A Stretcher

With two days to go in the quarter, several of the big momentum names that hedge funds have loved are getting killed.



Netflix is down 13%, Wynn, Lululemon, Sina, Baidu, Priceline… all crushed, for uncertain reasons.

That’s why everyone’s buzzing about it.

Everyone’s looking at the big tech hedge funds because they own nearly all of the stocks.

These hedge funds in particular are holding a handful of the stocks that are down today >

There are some big names in there.

Know more?

Email [email protected]

