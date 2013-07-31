Here's How Much More A Big Mac Would Cost If McDonald's Doubled Wages

Fast food workers from McDonald’s and other major companies are striking for higher pay.



The strikers are seeking wages of US$15 per hour—about twice the minimum wage.

If McDonald’s doubled wages for all employees, including CEO Don Thompson, Big Macs would cost 68 cents more, increasing from US$3.99 to US$4.67, reports Caroline Fairchild at The Huffington Post.

Dollar Menu items would cost US17c more, according to HuffPo.

Fairchild cites a University of Kansas researcher, who crunched numbers to see what would happen if McDonald’s doubled the salary of every employee then passed that cost on entirely to consumers.

Only 17% of McDonald’s revenue goes toward salary and benefits, according to the report.

That means that the company could increase wages without passing that cost to consumers, and simply make a smaller profit.

McDonald’s CEO Don Thompson told Bloomberg TV last week that the company is an “above minimum-wage employer.”

McDonald’s pays an average hourly wage of US$7.81, according to Glassdoor. This puts it just above the national average of about US$7.50.

