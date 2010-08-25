Big M&A Lawyer Craig Wasserman Died Yesterday

Craig Wasserman, the M&A lawyer who advised Bank of America on its $50 billion acquisition of Merrill Lynch (among other big mergers) died yesterday.



He had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour two years ago.

His former firm, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, sent out the following email last night, courtesy of Dealbook:

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our colleague and friend, Craig M. Wasserman. Craig was a brilliant and creative thinker and a supportive and committed colleague, as well as one of our nation’s top lawyers. He demanded the best from himself and from each of us in the service of our clients and the firm and will be missed tremendously. Craig’s contribution to our firm was immense and his legacy at Wachtell, Lipton will be remembered forever.

His daughter, Alison, told the NYPost:

“He’s taught me to always be resilient and never give up. He’s always had a positive attitude. He never complains.”

