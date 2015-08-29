Big Lots CFO takes over global logistics

Big Lots Inc. has placed global logistics operations in the hands of Chief Financial Officer Timothy Johnson. He will be in charge of the company’s supply chain management as the company continues to restructure its store operations.

Amid several executive assignments Johnson was named as executive vice president and chief administrative officer. He will continue to serve as the company’s CFO.

In his new role Johnson will oversee five US distribution centres and world-wide logistics.

Johnson joined Big Lots in 2000 as director of strategic operations. He was formerly the director of financial reporting at Limited Stores LLC, a post he held for eight years.

The discount retailer runs 1,460 stores in the US. The retailer purchases items from liquidation sales and offers them to customers at deep discounts.

“TJ has a great team in finance which from day one has allowed me to lean on him for more than just the numbers,” David Campisi, Big Lots CEO and president said in a press release. “He’s a CFO who understands retail and all aspects of our business and has helped me to provide leadership and strategic direction.”

“This deep retail and Big Lots specific knowledge allows him to effectively communicate and earn respect and credibility from analysts and investors who follow our company,” Campisi said. “He owns the Shareholder pillar of our strategy, and is a hard driver for results and efficiency in our operations. I am excited for him in his new role.”

NOW WATCH: This drummer created a whole song using only the sound of coins



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.