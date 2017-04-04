Here's why there's probably going to be a 'Big Little Lies' season 2

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle Nicole Kidman, left, and Reese Witherspoon on ‘Big Little Lies.’

After Sunday’s delicious finale of “Big Little Lies,” it’s hard for many fans to cope with the idea that that could be it. Well, does it have to be the end? It depends on who you ask.

In an interview with Vulture posted on Monday, the show’s director and one of the executive producers, Jean-Marc Vallée, talked about the potential for another season, and it wasn’t promising.

“No, no, this is the perfect ending. There is no way; there’s no reason to make a season two,” he said. “That was meant to be a one-time deal, and it’s finishing in a way where it’s for the audience to imagine what can happen. If we do a season two, we’ll break that beautiful thing and spoil it.”

The show wrapped its two big mysteries in the finale: who was violently bullying Renata’s (Laura Dern) daughter and who was murdered during a fancy school fundraising event that involved all of the main characters. But the show left the door open for more developments by implying that the women were still being watched after the investigation was closed.

While it’s clear where Vallée stands on a second season, the show’s two biggest stars offered a different take that makes it seem like more episodes are possible and even likely.

Reese Witherspoon (who’s also an executive producer) and Dern did a live talk on Facebook and Instagram on Sunday. During it, Witherspoon said there have been discussions about another instalment of the show.

“One of the main questions everyone keeps asking us is is there going to be a season two,” Witherspoon said. “We’ve been talking with the writer [of the novel the show is based on], and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty and tell her how much you want to see ‘Big Little Lies 2.’ That would be good. She’s thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas.”

And Nicole Kidman also registered her desire to continue delving into the characters’ stories.

“The backstory of Bonnie is complicated, and not fully explored, which is probably why we need to do a season two,” she told Entertainment Weekly about Zoë Kravitz’s character. “It indicates that every woman is holding some sort of secret or damage or something and that’s not fully explored. We don’t have any plans for a season two, but the beauty of this is there are so many deep stories here that are ripe for mining. There are so many different ways to go with all of these women.”

HBO hasn’t publicly said whether a second season is under consideration. But if you’ve got big ratings, as “Big Little Lies” did, and the writer and A-list stars willing to return, then we have a hard time imagining HBO saying no.

