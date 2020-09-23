Big Law is going through a huge transformation: here's the latest news on pay, hiring, and career prospects

Ohio State University Moritz School of Law The latest news on Big Law hiring, pay, layoffs, and legal tech.

The business of law is going through some major changes.

Some Big Law firms have made layoffs, others have rolled back compensation cuts that they imposed earlier in the year, and a select few are giving surprises bonuses to overworked first years. Meanwhile, firms are increasingly turning to tech to help boost productivity and cut costs. And aspiring lawyers are facing a lot of uncertainty thanks to virtual learning and a delayed firm recruiting timeline.

We’ve been tracking hiring trends and compensation changes at Big Law firms. We’ve also rounded up the hot practice areas that are helping bolster firm’s revenue â€” and that young lawyers can lean into. Here’s the latest.

Compensation

How to get hired

Business & practices

Big Law careers

Layoffs

How Big Law is using legal tech

Diversity and inclusion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.