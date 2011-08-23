Big labour Looks To SuperPac To Increase Influence In Politics

The AFL-CIO is considering forming a “SuperPac” that can make unlimited expenditures to influence political campaigns, the Associated Press reports.



While a final decision won’t be made for a few weeks, labour leaders are already planning how they would use the independent expenditure committee to impact federal and state races. High on the list of targets are state legislature races — which have become a hotbed of anti-union sentiment.

Over 100 SuperPacs have been created in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision last year’s Citizens United case, which ruled that corporate donations to independent expenditure committees could not be restricted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.