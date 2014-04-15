LEAKED: Designs And Molds For The Long-Awaited 'Big IPhone'

Everyone’s waiting for Apple to introduce a larger iPhone to compete with the big-screen displays that are standard on phones like the Samsung Galaxy 5.

There have been a multitude of reports that Apple is finally ready to do that, with a 4.7-inch iPhone coming this fall. There’s also talk, though less certain, that Apple will do a 5.5-inch iPhone as well.

If the latest Apple leak is to be taken at face value, then it looks like the 4.7-inch phone is a lock. BGR spotted these pictures on Chinese social media site Weibo that show schematics and molds for making just such an iPhone.

This schematic allegedly reveals that the next iPhone will be the long-awaited “big iPhone.”

Here’s the mould that will supposedly be used to create it.

The other side…

The mould is laid out on a computer before being fabricated.

Another view of the computer-aided design.

