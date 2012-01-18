Big Investors Are Most Bullish On This Sector In 2012

Citi’s Tobias Levkovich conducted a survey of big investors, wherein they revealed, among other things, their favorit stock market sector for the year (as well as their least favourite).



The winner? Information tech. The loser: Utilities (which were a huge winner in 2011).

Photo: Citi

Also: They’re still more bullish on US equities than any other asset class, in keeping with the US outperformance of 2011.

Photo: Citi

