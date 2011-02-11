FACEBOOK AT $60 BILLION: "Big Institutional Investors" Want In

Photo: AP
Several “big institutional investors” have asked Facebook to allow them to buy $1 billion worth of Facebook stock from employees at a $60 billion valuation, Kara Swisher reports.This comes just weeks after Facebook sold $1.5 billion worth of new stock to Goldman Sachs and its international clients at a $50 billion valuation.
