Big Ideas Pay Off - Uwe Hook

atching my Twitter stream during and days after the Super Bowl, it wasn’t a good year for the quality of the advertising product. Some called it the end of an era, others went so far to bring up the image of beating a dead horse. For me, the hype never matched reality and it seems all of us are expecting to be somehow disappointed. Was the average commercial as entertaining as the average spot in 2004? I’m not sure.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.