'Big Hero 6' wins best animated feature film

Disney Hiro and his loveable robot Baymax.

“Big Hero 6” takes home the Oscar for best animated feature film.

This marks Disney’s seventh win in the past eight years for best animated picture.

Walt Disney Animation was responsible for last year’s massive Oscar-winning hit “Frozen.”

“Big Hero 6,” which follows Hiro (voiced by Ryan Potter) and his robot cohort Baymax (voiced by Scott Adsit), was a big hit for the studio, grossing $US521.2 million worldwide.

Earlier this year, fans and much of Hollywood were surprised by the snub of Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Movie” from the animated category, leaving a clear path for “Big Hero 6” to take home the award.

The picture beat out “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “The Boxtrolls,” “Song of The Sea,” and “The Tale of Princess Kaguya.”

The film was directed by Don Hall and Chris Williams.

