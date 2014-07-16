The First Trailer For Disney's Next Animated Movie, 'Big Hero 6'

Disney has just released the first trailer for its next animated movie, “Big Hero 6.”

Unlike previous films, this will be the first animated picture the Mouse House releases from Marvel Studios who brings us live-action versions of its comics to the big screen.

Based off a comic series of the same name, the movie will take place in San Fransokyo, a hybrid mashup of Tokyo and San Francisco and follow the adventures of Hiro Hamada and his robot.

Here’s the official synopsis via Disney:

“‘Big Hero 6’ is a heartfelt comedy adventure about robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada, who learns to harness his genius — thanks to his brilliant brother Tadashi and their like-minded friends: adrenaline junkie Go Go Tamago, clean freak Wasabi No-Ginger, chemistry whiz Honey Lemon and fanboy Fred. When a devastating turn of events catapults them into the midst of a dangerous plot unfolding in the streets of San Fransokyo, Hiro turns to his closest companion — a cutting-edge robot named Baymax — and transforms the group into a band of high-tech heroes determined to solve the mystery.”

The movie is in theatres November 7.

