Disney's First Animated Marvel Movie Is Already Looking Like A Hit

Disney had a massively huge success in last year’s billion dollar animated movie, “Frozen.” Can they do it again this fall?

Come November, Disney will release its first animated movie based on Marvel characters, “Big Hero 6.” Until now, Disney has relied on Marvel to produce live-action hit after hit with the likes of “Captain America” and “The Avengers.”

Disney just put out the second trailer for the film and it looks like the one parents have been waiting for to take their kids to see.

Based on the comics of the same name, the first trailer for the film primarily focused on a plush white robot named Baymax, but not much else to show what the movie would really entail.

The second trailer focuses on a more somber story, about a boy Hiro Hamada who loses his brother and sets out on a mission to find him along with a group of pals. Together, they transform themselves into a league of high-tech superheroes to hunt down a mysterious figure.

With no Pixar release this year — it’s the first time that has happened in nine years — that gives “Big Hero 6” some big shoes to fill as the sole Disney animated picture of the year in theatres.

Expectations are also high after the massive success of “Frozen,” with some suggesting Disney has already entered a second golden age of hit films. (The first was in the ’90s with a string of hits including “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “The Lion King.”)

We’ll get a better look at the film next month when Disney brings a sneak peek of the film to New York Comic Con.

“Big Hero 6” is in theatres Nov. 7.

Watch the full trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.