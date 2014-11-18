There's A Must-See End-Credits Scene After 'Big Hero 6' And No One Seems To Know

Disney The loveable healthcare robot, Baymax, is the heart of Disney’s latest animated movie, ‘Big Hero 6.’

Warning: If you haven’t seen “Big Hero 6,” there are spoilers ahead.

If you’ve seen Disney’s latest animated picture “Big Hero 6,” you most likely missed out on one of the best parts of the film without even knowing it.

There’s an end-credits scene following the movie featuring a big cameo, but barely anyone seems to know to stick around for it.

By now, Marvel fans know that any of Disney and Marvel’s superhero movies have an end–credits scene hinting at future sequels. But since this was an animated Marvel movie from Disney Animation, it wasn’t clear whether or not there would be an additional scene afterward.

If you left the theatre early, here’s what you missed…

Last chance to head back before spoilers!

What Happens

Disney Animation Fred’s character can be seen





Parents may have noticed early on in the film that when Fred (T.J. Miller) walks his friends through his home, he stops at a family portrait showing his parents. Staring us straight in the face is an animated Stan Lee!

That wasn’t where the cameo ended.

After the credits, we see Fred return to the portrait, wishing his parents were around more. As he leans on the picture, he reveals a secret passageway. Inside is what looks like a superhero lair filled with costumes and gadgets.

Stan Lee then appears and tells Fred they have a lot to discuss.

What it means for a “Big Hero 6” sequel

The end-credits sequence plays out a lot like the scene from “Spider-Man 2” where Harry Osborn (James Franco) discovers his father (Willem Dafoe) is the Green Goblin.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In “Big Hero 6,” it looks like Stan the Man and his son may combine forces to be a superhero team. We’ll have to wait and see whether or not that actually happens.

During a panel discussion and screening of the film in Beverly Hills, the directors discussed how only a handful of people knew about the cameo.

Via InsidetheMagic.net:

“We kept that a secret from everyone involved in the production, except for a very small team sworn to secrecy,” said producer Ray Conli.

Cinemablend has a bit more on how the scene came together from a discussion with co-director Don Hall:

The writers, Dan Gerson and Rob Baird, came to us one day with a pitch about ‘Hey, what if Fred was rich? But nobody knew it.’ You know, he comes off as this kind of slacker dude and his underwear thing and all that. He’s kind of this gross guy, but appealing. What if we found out he was super, super rich? We all thought that was a super funny idea. Then it felt like, ‘Oh, what if…’ and then we started from that. It’s like, ‘What if his dad closely resembled Stan Lee?’ It felt like we could kind of weave that in there, and get a little humour, a little wink to Stan Lee out of that.”

