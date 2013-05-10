Gorgeous Concept Art For Disney's First Animated Marvel Film

Disney just announced “Big Hero 6” will be its first animated film from Marvel studios.



The action comedy is based on the Marvel comic of the same name following Hiro Hamada in the fictional city of San Fransokyo a hybrid of San Francisco and Tokyo.

“Big Hero 6” will be released in theatres November 7, 2014.

It looks gorgeous.

Welcome to San Fransokyo:

Here’s an early look at the bridge to the fictional city:

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Now, take a look at the film below:

