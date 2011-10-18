Big Gorgeous Photos Of Occupy Wall Street Protesters Taking Over Times Square

Times Square is a photographer’s dream as it is, but fill it with thousands of people holding colourful signs and wearing masks and costumes, and it really can’t get any better.



That’s what happened when Occupy Wall Street threw their ‘Occupation Party’ there this weekend. From five to fifteen thousand people showed up, and 74 were ultimately arrested.

We were lucky enough to have photographer Gene Taylor taking pictures there. You can check out his website here.

If you’re not the type of person that enjoys being crammed on a neon lit street with tons of strangers, these awesome pictures will provide the best way for you to understand the energy that filled the square.

